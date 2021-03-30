Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Paylocity worth $54,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 151.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.45 and its 200-day moving average is $187.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

