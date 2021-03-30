Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,431 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,606 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,431 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of First Solar worth $55,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.15. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.65.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,751. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

