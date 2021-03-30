Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,731 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Assurant worth $52,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average of $130.62. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $144.85.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

