Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,014 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,014 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of CoreLogic worth $55,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 150.0% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,010,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at about $156,602,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreLogic by 304.6% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CoreLogic by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CoreLogic by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,149,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

