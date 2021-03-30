Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 48,592 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Hill-Rom worth $51,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $111.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

