Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $53,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,913,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 629,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,325 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBS stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

