Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Lowered by Stockbridge Partners LLC

Stockbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,460 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 4.7% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stockbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Charter Communications worth $201,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $3,837,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $634.68. 12,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,203. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.39 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $620.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.09.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

