Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 67,765 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,992,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

