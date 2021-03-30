ChartEx (CHART) 24 Hour Volume Hits $127,490.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $127,490.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00057984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00249433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.03 or 0.00902781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00076087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00030092 BTC.

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

