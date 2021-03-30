Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $18,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average is $121.50. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

