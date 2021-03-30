Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Coverage Initiated at FBN Securities

Equities researchers at FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. FBN Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth about $105,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

