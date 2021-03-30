Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $473.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $394.47 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

