Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.29 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.29 ($0.19) per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CSN opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.60) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 273.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 278.97. Chesnara has a 1 year low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 350.50 ($4.58). The company has a market capitalization of £413.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 53.58 and a quick ratio of 51.82.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.