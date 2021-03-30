Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.29 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.29 ($0.19) per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CSN opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.60) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 273.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 278.97. Chesnara has a 1 year low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 350.50 ($4.58). The company has a market capitalization of £413.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 53.58 and a quick ratio of 51.82.
Chesnara Company Profile
