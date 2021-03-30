Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 99,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $205.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.