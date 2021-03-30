Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average is $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $204.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

