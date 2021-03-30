Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a P/E ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chicago Rivet & Machine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

