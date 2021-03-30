Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.52

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 1% against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and approximately $781.65 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00046857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,011.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00641016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00027030 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,362,218 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

