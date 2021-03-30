Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches Market Cap of $117.57 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $117.57 million and $554,914.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00006252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00047918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 6,762.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00619236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

