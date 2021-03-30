China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

