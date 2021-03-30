China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

China National Building Material stock opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

