Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 109,488 shares.The stock last traded at $15.65 and had previously closed at $16.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $670.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,251,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,825,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.