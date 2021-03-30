Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $276,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,272,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $2,063,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,508.21.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock valued at $75,555,516 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,424.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,451.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,364.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $599.78 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.