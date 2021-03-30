Chonk Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Chonk has traded 64.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk token can currently be purchased for $182.30 or 0.00309202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00057271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00248330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.74 or 0.00922255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

Chonk Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.