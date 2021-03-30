Chromia (CHR) Market Cap Reaches $198.62 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $198.62 million and $160.05 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,458.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.77 or 0.00640251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00068434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,324 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

