Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading Up 41.5% Over Last 7 Days

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 65.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.27 or 0.00025801 BTC on major exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $89,140.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00021776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,641.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.17 or 0.00640738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00068358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.