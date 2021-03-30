Chronologic (DAY) Trading 20% Higher This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $246,993.88 and approximately $25.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00046909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,697% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00646697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00068137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,874 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

