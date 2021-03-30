CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Trading Up 0.9%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.99. Approximately 6,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 14,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

