Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,680,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,371 shares of company stock worth $35,980,550. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $246.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,502. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $248.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.06.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

