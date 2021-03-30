Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.27% of Cinemark worth $26,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

