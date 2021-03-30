Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 227.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Cintas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cintas by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

CTAS stock opened at $341.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $158.89 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.