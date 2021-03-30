Cipher (CPR) Market Capitalization Tops $71,387.31

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Cipher token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $71,387.31 and approximately $176,762.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070695 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002463 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.