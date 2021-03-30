Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,098. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $281.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.68.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

