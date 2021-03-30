Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 612 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.5% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.42.

MMM stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.60. 46,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,799. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

