Circle Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.67. 317,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,534,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

