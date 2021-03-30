Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $631.43. 28,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.39 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.09.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

