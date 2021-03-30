Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $10.34 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 1.5% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.46.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.52. 23,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $151.04 and a 12 month high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.