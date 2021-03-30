Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

JNJ stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.11. 261,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,334,465. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $434.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

