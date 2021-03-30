Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.0% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.26. The company had a trading volume of 114,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,792. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.