Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.88. 649,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,093,633. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $251.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

