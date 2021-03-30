Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.4% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

FB traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,862,643. The firm has a market cap of $825.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $11,861,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

