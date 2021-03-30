Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.21 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

