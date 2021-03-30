Circle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DISCA. Bank of America lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of DISCA traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. 2,301,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,160,928. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.