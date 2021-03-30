Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,901 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.44. 487,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,982,559. The company has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

