Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,606 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In related news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,681.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,708,492. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -98.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.