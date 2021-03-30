Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 583 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.3% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,107. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.23 and a 1 year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.