Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 758 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 384,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 310.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.12.

NYSE PNC traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $177.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,264. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.98 and its 200-day moving average is $141.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.02 and a 1-year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

