Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,924,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 771,780 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Cisco Systems worth $309,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,089,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

CSCO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. 1,177,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,639,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

