Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Increased by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,772,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 571,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 267,457 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,436,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $109,015,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

CSCO stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. 679,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,639,496. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.