Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.79 and last traded at $84.79. 1,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 227,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a market cap of $846.10 million, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

