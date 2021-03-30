Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,818 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Citigroup by 552.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $72.80. 752,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,927,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

